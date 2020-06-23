Lift

WESTWOOD ONE is touting the effect of an AM/FM radio advertising buy for a client based on studies by MARU/MATCHBOX and LEADSRX.

The campaign for "a national health and nutrition products retailer" showed that heavy AM/FM radio listeners are 72% more likely to be heavy purchasers of health supplements and more likely to be a customer of the client and shop there the most. In addition, the buy increased ad recall and brand equity for the client’s new offering, with a 50% increase in awareness, 30% increase in interest, and 52% increase in consideration for the new service. Heavy listeners were also twice as likely to want to try the new service. And web traffic (up 8% overall and 16% in the heaviest AM/FM listening markets) saw lift from the campaign.

« see more Net News