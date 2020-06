X96 Fake Festival Is 6/27 From 11a-7p

BROADWAY MEDIA Alternative KXRK (X96)/SALT LAKE CITY has put together the "X96 FAKE FESTIVAL - VOLUME 2." X96 will broadcast fake concert sets from BEASTIE BOYS, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, EARSURE, SUBLIME, THE USED, NEON TREES, SYSTEM OF A DOWN, INCUBUS, PEARL JAM, SMASHING PUMPKINS, THE KILLERS, and THE RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS this SATURDAY, JUNE 27th from 11a-7p.

X96 aired a two-day FAKE FESTIVAL - VOLUME 1 on MAY 28-29 with OINGO BOINGO, FOO FIGHTERS, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, BLUE OCTOBER, BILLIE EILISH, FALL OUT BOY, CAGE THE ELEPHANT, THE CURE, PANIC! AT THE DISCO, GREEN DAY, NINE INCH NAILS, LINKIN PARK on 5/28 and DEPECHE MODE, TOOL, WHITE STRIPES, THE OFFSPRING, MUSE, 311, THE SMITHS, WEEZER, NIRVANA, IMAGINE DRAGONS, BLINK-182, and TWENTY ONE PILOTS on 5/29.

The lineup schedule for the X96 FAKE FESTIVAL - VOLUME 2 on JUNE 27th is below.

