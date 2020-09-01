Enter Global Agreement

SABAN MUSIC GROUP (SMG) has announced an exclusive, global administration agreement with UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG).

SABAN's global artist/songwriter roster includes STATIC & BEN EL (ISRAEL), MERGUI (ISRAEL), MARIE MONTI (FRANCE), CHESCA (PUERTO RICO), and REYKON (COLUMBIA).

SMG founder HAIM SABAN said, "I am thrilled about this new venture. Innovation requires collaboration, and this partnership amplifies our chances for success on a global scale."

UMPG Chairman/CEO JODY GERSON added, "We are excited to be partnering with HAIM SABAN and (SABAN CEO) GUSTAVO LOPEZ and SABAN MUSIC to create opportunities for their artists and songwriters. I am confident that we will have outstanding success together."

SMG's operations span recorded music, publishing, touring, management, and acquisitions. The music entertainment firm focuses on providing resources for both local and international artists through its 360 model.

Earlier this year, SMG announced a global distribution and marketing agreement with UMG (NET NEWS 1/9/20). SMG is distributed in the U.S. by CAROLINE, an arm of UMG subsidiary CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP, and works in tandem with CAROLINE INTERNATIONAL and UMG's SANTA MONICA-based central services team for all other territories.

