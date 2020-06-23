Special

CBS AUDIO is feeding a 4TH OF JULY special available to all stations, and has also morphed its weekend CORONAVIRUS series into a show dealing with all of the changes sweeping society.

The three-hour "FOURTH OF JULY" special is hosted by GIL GROSS and will look at the things that make the INDEPENDENCE DAY holiday special and how this year's celebration will be different. The show will be available for broadcast JULY 3rd-5th and is being offered to affiliates and non-affiliates alike.

Meanwhile, the network's weekly "CORONAVIRUS: CHANGED FOREVER," also hosted by GROSS, has been renamed "AMERICA: CHANGED FOREVER" and is covering the protests, election news, and other issues along with the pandemic. The show is airing on about 100 stations nationwide.

