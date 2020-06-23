Starts Today

SCRIPPS/KATZ NETWORKS' COURT TV is debuting a podcast about the MENENDEZ BROTHERS case. "MURDER AND THE MENENDEZ BROTHERS: A COURT TV MYSTERY."

The serialized podcast, produced with NEON HUM MEDIA, is hosted by COURT TV anchor VINNIE POLITAN and is posting new episodes every TUESDAY for six weeks starting TODAY (6/23).

COURT TV SVP SCOTT TUFTS said, "The MENENDEZ case was one of the original COURT TV's most-watched trials and helped put the network into the mainstream; it was a natural choice to launch our new serialized podcast series."

"This was a sensationalist crime in every sense of the word," said POLITAN. "What these brothers stood accused of and ultimately were convicted for, was a shock to the system for many people. From the little things that help the brothers initially avoid suspicion, to how they've become well-known figures -- for better or worse-- we'll go through it all, including what the results may have been like if they faced a jury of their peers today."

