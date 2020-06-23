Tripi

PREMIERE NETWORKS has upped its longtime SVP/Affiliate Sales/Talk and Morning Shows PETER TRIPI to EVP/Affiliate Sales. TRIPI, who will add oversight of affiliations for all PREMIERE shows and services to his affiliate sales management of the syndicator's morning shows and talk shows, will continue to be based in NEW YORK and reporting to Pres. JULIE TALBOTT. He joined PREMIERE in 1999 after working at WESTWOOD ONE, CBS RADIO NETWORKS, and UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS.

“I’ve worked with PETER for over two decades and I couldn’t ask for a better representative for our unmatched lineup of national radio personalities and their brands,” said TALBOTT. “His extensive industry experience and tremendous insight make him an effective leader and valued member of our team. I look forward to working together for years to come.”

“I’m honored to contribute to the growth and success of the best talent and services in the industry,” said TRIPI. “I want to thank JULIE TALBOTT for inspiring me and the entire team at PREMIERE to strive for excellence every day.”

