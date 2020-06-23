App

WONDERY has unveiled its own podcast app that will offer both its free shows and its WONDERY PLUS paid subscription service, reports VARIETY.

The app, a free download available initially for iOS and coming soon to ANDROID, gives subscribers to WONDERY PLUS an alternative to the current method of listening, copying and pasting RSS feed URLs into other players or listening on the service's web page. WONDERY PLUS is debuting a new show on JULY 1st, "GURU," a true crime series hosted by MATT STROUD.

