Joe Sibilia Rejoins WNYM (AM 970 The Answer)/New York As Morning Show Producer
JOE SIBILIA is returning to SALEM MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WNYM-A (AM 970 THE ANSWER)/NEW YORK as Producer of JOE PISCOPO's morning show. effective next MONDAY (6/29). SIBILIA, who worked on the show as Social Media Assistant/Production Assistant in 2017-18 before joining ENTERCOM News-Talk WPHT-A/PHILADELPHIA as Assoc. Prod./Dir. of Parody Development, replaces FRANK MORANO, who recently departed for another radio opportunity.
SIBILIA will be booking guests for the show; reach JOE to pitch guests at Joes@nycradio.com or (212) 857-9623.
