Pullman, left, and Bright

Just a little over 10 months after its launch, the morning show at ENTERCOM Country WUSN (US99)/CHICAGO is out. That team consisted of CHICAGO native and former WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE Dir./National Promotion KATIE BRIGHT, who resigned for personal reasons, and former iHEARTMEDIA WUBL (94.9 THE BULL)/ATLANTA personality JASON PULLMAN, who was offered a contract buyout with BRIGHT’s departure TODAY (6/23).

They had been joined on the air by contributors ERIN CREEDON, who remains with the station’s programming department, and SCOTTY KAY, who moved to afternoons replacing KASPER, who departed in APRIL. KAY also hosts middays at ENTERCOM Top 40 KNOU (NOW 96.3)/ST. LOUIS.

Midday host DREW WALKER is filling in from 7a to 1p (CT) for now. The search in on for a new morning show, led by ENTERCOM/CHICAGO VP/Programming TODD CAVANAH and interim WUSN PD MARCI BRAUN.

Before THE BULL, where he had a decade-long run, PULLMAN did afternoons at KYSR/LOS ANGELES. He has also appeared on television on TLC’s “Faking It” and ABC FAMILY CHANNEL’s “Perfect Match,” and served as voiceover talent for CBS TELEVISION NETWORK. Reach him here, or by phone at (310) 739-7891.

BRIGHT has been on the air in mornings at iHEARTMEDIA Country WSIX/NASHVILLE and MID-WEST FAMILY BROADCASTING Country WAXX/EAU CLAIRE, WI. The morning show gig was her return to US99, where she previously worked in sales. Reach her here, or by phone at (615) 788-2203.

PULLMAN tells ALL ACCESS, “Even though we're in the middle of a pandemic, I see this as a huge opportunity. I have so much relatable content that I want to continue to share with listeners on a daily basis. Country music is in my DNA. Cannot wait to see what opportunities lie ahead.” He’s currently voicing WKHX (NEW COUNTRY 101 5)/ATLANTA, KPLX (99-5 THE WOLF)/DALLAS, and WKDF (NEW COUNTRY 103.3)/NASHVILLE.

