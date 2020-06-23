A Letter To The House

TODAY, the music and entertainment communities united to release a letter supporting the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 in the U.S. House of Representatives and urging its quick passage.

The Justice in Policing Act rejects so-called qualified immunity, emphasizing that law enforcement officers themselves are not above the law. It also bans police using chokeholds and no-knock warrants, establishes a national police misconduct registry to collect data and improve investigations into police misconduct, promotes de-escalation practices and established comprehensive training programs.

The House of Representatives is expected to take up the legislation later this week.

The letter and a full list of signatories is available here.

