Rulings

The FCC has dismissed a Petition for Reconsideration filed by the estate of the late FRANK RACKLEY, JR. via administrator EDDIE J. RACKLEY and would-be purchaser JIMMIE L. HOPSON, appealing the dismissal of the license renewal application for WNBN-A/MERIDIAN, MS. The station failed to file a timely application for involuntary transfer of control upon FRANK RACKLEY, JR.'s death in 2011, then filed a license renewal application the next year with several errors; no application for transfer of control was filed until 2017, to transfer control to the administrator, and no application for the sale to HOPSON was filed, nor was a consummation notice for the transfer to the administrator filed. The station's license was deemed to have expired as a matter of law, and the license and call letters have been deleted.

Also, an Application for Review of the denial of tolling for the construction permit held by FLORIDA COMMUNITY RADIO for a new noncommercial FM, WRBD/HORSESHOE BEACH, FL, has been dismissed and denied. The permittee had gotten tolling approved due to a pair of hurricanes, but an additional request for tolling based on needing an analysis of whether to get underground power lines was denied as not meeting the standard for proving an inability to construct the station.

But one licensee got better news from the Commission, as PUNJABI AMERICAN MEDIA, LLC has won its battle to make minor modifications to K227AH/RIVER PINES, CA over the objections of CHARLES GWYN and PIERCE DANDRIDGE. PUNJABI amended its application to change channels and community of license to ELK GROVE, CA, a SACRAMENTO suburb. GWYN and DANDRIDGE contended that the changes to the application conflicted with the Local Community Radio Act of 2020, but their objections were dismissed based on lack of standing.

« see more Net News