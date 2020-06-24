Lori Lewis

MERGE author and LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS noted, "Social Media is much more than realized," and offers some examples what Social Media enables us to:

Consistently reestablish our commitment to community & connection.

Bring people together; helping folks feel included.

Acknowledge everyone by their name.

Create cool ‘holy crap’ moments; reminding people they matter.

Never assume what we’re doing has inherent value.

When done well, social media builds on fan acquisition, engagement, retention (and even revenue) for brands.

