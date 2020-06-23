Cole

ALL ACCESS sends get well wishes to AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK Country KOKE/AUSTIN morning host and 2003 COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME inductee BOB COLE, who has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The station posted the news on its web site, writing, “CORONAVIRUS has hit close to home for the AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK family. Our very own BOB COLE – host of the ‘KOKE in the Morning Show’ – received a positive test result for COVID-19 on MONDAY, JUNE 22nd. He is currently resting, following physician’s orders and quarantining at home. Get well soon, BBQ BOB!”

