SAM ALEX, host of SUN BROADCAST GROUP'S "THE SAM ALEX Show," plans to host a virtual summer camp for kids (ages 12 and up), "Camp Broadcast." Beginning JULY 6th, ALEX will lead a total of four one-week camp sessions for broadcasters of the future. Joining ALEX will be special guest instructors, including Olympic champion and TV broadcaster SCOTT HAMILTON, "ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT's" CASSIE DILAURA, ESPN's DAVE LENO and JORDAN BERNFIELD, media coach AUDRA LOWE, "NASHVILLE INSIDER's" ADAM WURTZEL, and RADIO DISNEY's BETSY SPINA.

“There is no better feeling than sharing knowledge and mentoring kids interested in broadcasting,” said ALEX. "I've been guest speaking in schools and conducting one day workshops for quite some time. I found that there was an overwhelming interest and demand for a program like Camp Broadcast. I can't wait to get started!”

