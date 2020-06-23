Pardi (Photo: Jim Wright)

CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist JON PARDI has been tapped to host the INDEPENDENCE DAY special “Celebrate The USA” for CUMULUS MEDIA’s WESTWOOD ONE. PARDI will be joined by some of his artist friends on the show, including LUKE BRYAN, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, KENNY CHESNEY, JASON ALDEAN, THOMAS RHETT and CARRIE UNDERWOOD, among others, all sharing their music and 4th of JULY memories.

The four-hour special will be available for stations to air via XDS receiver or web download over the holiday weekend from FRIDAY, JULY 3rd through SUNDAY, JULY 5th, any time between 6a and midnight local times.

« see more Net News