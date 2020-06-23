Hibbard

Country newcomer CODY HIBBARD has signed with TEXAS Country and Red Dirt booking agency RED 11 MUSIC. RED 11’s GEOFF TURNER will handle scheduling HIBBARD’s performances. HIBBARD, an OKLAHOMA native, released his debut EP, “Memory And A Dirt Road” in JANUARY.

With offices in both NASHVILLE and AUSTIN, RED 11 MUSIC also books CHARLIE ROBISON, CODY JOHNSON, CORY MORROW, JACK INGRAM, RAY WYLIE HUBBARD, STEVE WARINER and many more. HIBBARD’s current schedule takes him across TEXAS through OCTOBER.

