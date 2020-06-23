L-R Ballard, Townes and Ray (Photos: Courtesy of ACM Lifting Lives)

ACM LIFTING LIVES, the philanthropic arm of the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, hosted its 11th annual ACM LIFTING LIVES Music Camp from WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10th through WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17th in partnership with VANDERBILT KENNEDY CENTER FOR EXCELLENCE IN DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES in NASHVILLE. Held by videoconference this year due to the CODID-19 pandemic, the camp drew attendees with Williams syndrome from all over the world.

Campers participated in a week of virtual activities and workshops, joined by producer/songwriter ROSS COPPERMAN, songwriter J.T. HARDING, and Country artists FRANKIE BALLARD, RUNAWAY JUNE, CASSADEE POPE, MICHAEL RAY and TENILLE TOWNES. The camp has the dual purpose of studying Williams syndrome while providing music enrichment through performance and education.

“In spite of not having camp in-person this year, we were delighted to provide this virtual experience to 29 campers, five that joined for the first time,” said ACM LIFTING LIVES Executive Dir. LINDSAY CRUZ. “We felt it was more important than ever this year to continue to provide our campers with the music-oriented and educational experiences they enjoy, and we are so thankful to each artist and the Country music community who helped make this camp a reality.”

