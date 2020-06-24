-
Strategic Solutions Research Presents Nielsen Audio May '20 Ratings Released Today
June 24, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
NIELSEN AUDIO MAY '20 results arrive TODAY for LITTLE ROCK; TOLEDO; COLUMBIA, SC; GREENVILLE-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE; MONTEREY-SALINAS-SANTA CRUZ; and SPRINGFIELD, MA. Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).
Coming THURSDAY, JUNE 25th: TOLEDO; COLORADO SPRINGS; MOBILE; WICHITA; and MADISON.
