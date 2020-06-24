Today's Numbers

NIELSEN AUDIO MAY '20 results arrive TODAY for LITTLE ROCK; TOLEDO; COLUMBIA, SC; GREENVILLE-NEW BERN-JACKSONVILLE; MONTEREY-SALINAS-SANTA CRUZ; and SPRINGFIELD, MA. Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming THURSDAY, JUNE 25th: TOLEDO; COLORADO SPRINGS; MOBILE; WICHITA; and MADISON.

« see more Net News