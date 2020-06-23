Carton

CRAIG CARTON has been released from prison early, reports the NEW YORK POST. The former ENTERCOM Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK morning co-host was serving a 3-1/2 year prison sentence for running a ticket resale operation that was deemed a Ponzi scheme, but was released TUESDAY morning (6/23) after he completed a series of programs at the prison that led to his release after two years.

CARTON's possible return to WFAN has been the focus of speculation in the NEW YORK tabloids since CHRIS OLIVIERO's return to ENTERCOM as NEW YORK SVP/Market Manager. CARTON's former job, co-hosting mornings with BOOMER ESIASON, was filled by GREGG GIANNOTTI.

