Clap Loud & Long For The Winners

Months of your nominations and then your voting for the five finalists in each of 27 WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT INDUSTRY AWARD categories and it's now finally time for the announcement of this year's winners.

As you know, COVID-19 put a pause on WWRS 2020 on MARCH 11th -- the day WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION declared COVID-19 a pandemic. With that news ALL ACCESS postponed WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020, which was to have taken place MARCH 25-27 at CASTAWAY in BURBANK.

Thanks to our wonderful friends at MUSICMASTER, who were sponsoring the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 INDUSTRY AWARDS LUNCHEON on FRIDAY, MARCH 27th ... we all got together in the aftermath of the postponement to discuss it ... and here we are!

With our sincere thanks to MUSICMASTER and through their generous support, we have produced all of the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 INDUSTRY AWARDS and all of the lucky recipients have them in their possession.

And now (drumroll please ...) here are your WWRS 2020 INDUSTRY AWARD WINNERS courtesy of MUSICMASTER and ALL ACCESS!

MUSICMASTER MASTER HUMANITARIANS OF THE YEAR - STATION/COMPANY

Across the nation, radio continues to positively impact our communities - bringing people together not just for news and entertainment, but at times, to make a difference. MUSICMASTER is proud to recognize both an organization and an individual that have shown extraordinary commitment and creativity in uniting listeners to support communities and individuals in need.

KPRI/SAN DIEGO

>>KSON/SAN DIEGO

WSOU/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS

UNIVISION

MUSICMASTER MASTER HUMANITARIANS OF THE YEAR - INDIVIDUAL

DAVID SAFAR, Managing Dir., KCMP/MINNEAPOLIS

>>ELLEN K, Mornings, KOST/LOS ANGELES

JEFF KATZ, Afternoons, WRVA/RICHMOND

MARK PENNINGTON, former PD, WRIF/DETROIT

RYAN SEACREST, Mornings, KIIS/LOS ANGELES



SEAN DEMERY INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARD

This "SEAN DEMERY INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARD" was created in memory of KINK/PORTLAND PD/air talent and 99X/ATLANTA APD SEAN DEMERY who passed away, September 15, 2018. This award honors his independent spirit in how he lived his life and how he programmed his stations. Please vote those men/women from any part of our industry who exemplify that spirit.

Note: WWRS 2019 Winners JIM McGUINN & JOE RAINEY are ineligible to win this year in this category.

Radio

GENE SANDBLOOM, OM/PD, KINK/PORTLAND, OR

LAURA DUNCAN, PD WGBJ/FT. WAYNE, WTTS/BLOOMINGTON, IN

MIKE KAPLAN, PD WNYL/NEW YORK, ENTERCOM Alt Format Captain

>>RANDY MALLOY, Owner/GM, WWCD/COLUMBUS, OH

ROY LAUGHLIN, President, 3rd SCREEN, INC.

Records

BRETT GREENBERG, Nat'l Dir. Alt/Active Rock Promo, EPITAPH RECORDS

DANNY BUCH, SVP/Promotion, Artist Development, THE ORCHARD

David Dyer, SVP/Promotion, Warner Records

MARNI HALPERN, SVP/Promotion, CAROLINE RECORDS

>>RICK SACKHEIM, EVP & GM, EPIC RECORDS



ALL ACCESS WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

This new award is open to anyone living or dead, who has given beyond measure to our industry.

ED CHRISTIAN, Pres. & CEO, SAGA COMMUNICATIONS

KEVIN WEATHERLY, SVP/Programming, ENTERCOM

>>MIKE McVAY, President, McVAY MEDIA

REGGIE ROUSE, VP/Urban Programming, ENTERCOM and PD, WVEE/ATLANTA

RICHARD PALMESE, President, PALMESE ENTERTAINMENT

RIA's RISING STARS FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

LEXI HARGESHEIMER

APPALACHIAN STATE UNIVERSITY

PD WASU/BOONE, NC

On-Air Talent, WNKS (KISS 95.1/CHARLOTTE)

MADDIE KEENAN

Broadcast and Media Production Major

WESTMINSTER COLLEGE, NEW WILMINGTON, PA

WILNIR LOUIS

SEATON HALL UNIVERSITY

Station Manager

WSOU/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ



RADIO INDUSTRY

Radio Company Of The Year

Note: WWRS 2019 Winner iHEARTMEDIA is ineligible to win this year in this category.

ALPHA MEDIA

CUMULUS MEDIA

>>ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS

HUBBARD BROADCASTING

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA



Radio Company Exec

Note: WWRS 2019 Winner MARY BERNER (CUMULUS MEDIA) is ineligible to win this year in this category.

DAVID FIELD, CEO, ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS

DUKE WRIGHT, Pres. & CEO, MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS

ED CHRISTIAN, Pres. & CEO, Saga Communications

>>GINNY MORRIS, Chairman & CEO, HUBBARD BROADCASTING

WEEZIE KRAMER, COO, ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS



Radio Company Sr. Programmer

Note: WWRS 2019 Winner MIKE McVAY (CUMULUS MEDIA) is ineligible to win this year in this category.

BRIAN PHILIPS, EVP Content/Audience, CUMULUS MEDIA

GREG STRASSELL, SVP/Programming, HUBBARD BROADCASTING

>>PAT PAXTON, Chief Programming Officer, ENTERCOM

PHIL BECKER, EVP/Programming, ALPHA MEDIA

THEA MITCHEM, EVP/Programming, iHEARTMEDIA





Radio Company Online Exec

Note: WWRS 2019 Winner Chris Williams (iHeartradio) is ineligible to win this year in this category.

ERNIE MARTINEZ, Nat'l Dir./Digital Content, ALPHA MEDIA

JACOB LESHAA, Digital Engagement Manager, BONNEVILLE/SAN FRANCICO

>>JD CROWLEY, Chief Digital Officer, ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS

JEREMY SINON, VP/Digital Strategy, HUBBARD RADIO

OTIS HART, Senior Strategy Manager, NPR MUSIC



Station Of The Year

Note: WWRS 2019 Winner KIIS/LOS ANGELES is ineligible to win this year in this category.

KLUC/LAS VEGAS

>>KRBE/HOUSTON

KSON/SAN DIEGO

WUSL/PHILADELPHIA

WWWQ/ATLANTA



Station Exec

Note: WWRS 2019 Winner KELLY KIBLER (iHEARTMEDIA) is ineligible to win this year in this category.

BENNETT ZIER, SVP/Market Mgr., ENTERCOM/NORFOLK & RICHMOND

CARL GARDNER, VP/Market Mgr., BONNEVILLE/SAN FRANCISCO

DONNA BAKER, Regional VP/Market Manager, CUMULUS/KANSAS CITY

SEAN SHANNON, VP/Market Mgr., CUMULUS/ATLANTA

>>SUSAN LARKIN, Regional Pres., ENTERCOM/NEW YORK CITY



Station Programmer

Note: WWRS 2019 Winner Troy Hanson (WKQX/CHICAGO) is ineligible to win this year in this category.

J.B. KING, PD, KLUC/LAS VEGAS

>>LESLIE WHITTLE, Cumulus VP/Hot AC & PD KRBE/HOUSTON

LOUIE DIAZ, CUMULUS VP/Contemporary Music, PD WWWQ/ATLANTA

MARK ADAMS, PD KIOI & KYLD/SAN FRANCISCO

MARK ANDERSON, PD WBZZ & WDSY/PITTSBURGH



Station APD/MD

Note: WWRS 2019 Winner MATT BOSSO (WODS/BOSTON) is ineligible to win this year in this category.

>>AMANDA "ICE" HABROWSKI, APD/MD, KBFF/PORTLAND, OR

CARA HAHN, APD, WHTZ & WLTW/NEW YORK

MARCI BRAUN, APD/MD, WUSN/CHICAGO

MIKEY V, APD/MD, WXKS/BOSTON

PRISCILLA KINKAID, APD/MD, KHKS/DALLAS



Station Air Talent

Note: WWRS 2019 Winner "BROADWAY" BILL LEE (WCBS/NEW YORK) is ineligible to win this year in this category.

CHET BUCHANAN, Mornings, KLUC/LAS VEGAS

ELIZABETHANY PROGER, APD/MD/AFTERNOONS, WIHT/WASHINGTON, D.C.

KEN & DANIEL, Mornings, WUSY/CHATTANOOGA

>>KEVIN & BEAN, Mornings, KROQ/LOS ANGELES

PRESTON & STEVE, Mornings, WMMR/PHILADELPHIA





Imaging/Production

Note: WWRS 2019 Winner BENZTOWN (LOS ANGELES) is ineligible to win this year in this category.

COUSIN DEKE, IHEARTRADIO/DALLAS

DAVE FERGUSON, LOOSE CANNON COMMUNICATIONS

DAVE MARSH, SPLAT! IMAGING/WASHINGTON, D.C.

>>JAKE KAPLAN, KAMP/LOS ANGELES

MIX GROUP/MIAMI



Voiceover

Note: WWRS 2019 Winner RACHEL McGRATH (ATLANTA, GA) is ineligible to win this year in this category.

>>ANN DeWIG, ANN DeWIG PRODUCTIONS, LTD./PHOENIX

JOE CIPRIANO, JOE CIPRIANO PROMOS/LOS ANGELES

MIKE MCKAY, MIKE MCKAY VO/HOUSTON

PAT GARRETT, PAT GARRETT CREATIVE, HARWOOD, MD

STEVE STONE, STEVE STONE CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS

Online Presence

Note: WWRS 2019 Winner WHTZ/NEW YORK (Z100.IHEART.COM) is ineligible to win this year in this category.

>>KIIS (KIISFM.IHEART.COM)/LOS ANGELES

KSON (KSON.RADIO.COM)/SAN DIEGO

WUSY (US101COUNTRY.RADIO.COM)/CHATTANOOGA

WWWQ (WWW.Q997ATLANTA.COM)/ATLANTA

WXKS (KISS108.IHEART.COM)/BOSTON





Consultant Of The Year

Note: WWRS 2019 Winner FRED JACOBS (JACOBS MEDIA) is ineligible to win this year in this category.

ANGELA PERELLI, ANGELA PERELLI COACHING, LOS ANGELES

JOEL RAAB, JOEL RAAB ASSOCIATES, NASHVILLE

>>MIKE McVAY, PRESIDENT, MCVAY MEDIA, CLEVELAND

PAIGE NIENABER, CPR PROMOTIONS, SCANDIA, MN

TONY GRAY, GRAY COMMUNICATIONS, CHICAGO



MUSIC INDUSTRY

Major Label of the Year

Note: WWRS 2019 Winner ATLANTIC RECORDS is ineligible to win this year in this category.

CAPITOL RECORDS

COLUMBIA RECORDS

ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP

>>REPUBLIC RECORDS

WARNER RECORDS





Indie Label Of The Year

Note: WWRS 2019 Winner RED MUSIC is ineligible to win this year in this category.

BROKEN BOW RECORDS

>>GLASSNOTE MUSIC

MOM + POP RECORDS

SUB POP RECORDS

THIRTY TIGERS RECORDS



Major Label Exec Of The Year

Note: WWRS 2019 Winner LEE LEIPSNER (COLUMBIA) is ineligible to win this year in this category.

ANDREA GANIS, President/Promotions, ATLANTIC RECORDS

>>CHRIS LOPES, EVP/Promotion, INTERSCOPE RECORDS

GEO BIVINS, SVP/Urban Promotion, RCA RECORDs

LUCAS ROMEO, VP/Top 40 Promotion, REPUBLIC RECORDS

NICKI FARAG, EVP/Head Of Promotion, DEF JAM RECORDS



Indie Label Exec Of The Year

Note: WWRS 2019 Winner Brent Battles (Red Music) is ineligible to win this year in this category.

CHRISTOPHER BROWN, Sr. Nat’l Dir./Promotion, THE ORCHARD

DAVID JACOBS, GM, MOM + POP RECORDS

>>DANIEL GLASS, President, GLASSNOTE MUSIC

JILL WEINDORF, SVP/Radio & Video Promotion, CONCORD MUSIC GROUP

JON LOBA, EVP, BROKEN BOW RECORDS

Major Artist Of The Year

Note: WWRS 2019 Winner ARIANA GRANDE (REPUBLIC RECORDS) is ineligible to win this year in this category.

>>BILLIE EILISH (INTERSCOPE RECORDS)

DAN + SHAY (WARNER RECORDS/NASHVILLE)

LIZZO (ATLANTIC RECORDS)

PANIC! AT THE DISCO (ELEKTA MUSIC GROUP)

POST MALONE (REPUBLIC RECORDS)



Indie Artist Of The Year

Note: WWRS 2019 Winner LOVELYTHEBAND (RED MUSIC) is ineligible to win this year in this category.

>>ALICE MERTON (MOM + POP RECORDS)

BIG THIEF (4AD/BEGGARS)

BON IVER (JAGJAGUWAR RECORDS)

LAUV (LAUV/AWAL)

YOLA (EASY EYE SOUND)

And check out the faces of all of our WWRS 2020 INDUSTRY AWARDS, here!

« see more Net News