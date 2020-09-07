-
Congrats To All Of Our Worldwide Radio Summit 2020 Industry Award Winners, Brought To You By MusicMaster And All Access!
Months of your nominations and then your voting for the five finalists in each of 27 WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT INDUSTRY AWARD categories and it's now finally time for the announcement of this year's winners.
As you know, COVID-19 put a pause on WWRS 2020 on MARCH 11th -- the day WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION declared COVID-19 a pandemic. With that news ALL ACCESS postponed WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020, which was to have taken place MARCH 25-27 at CASTAWAY in BURBANK.
Thanks to our wonderful friends at MUSICMASTER, who were sponsoring the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 INDUSTRY AWARDS LUNCHEON on FRIDAY, MARCH 27th ... we all got together in the aftermath of the postponement to discuss it ... and here we are!
With our sincere thanks to MUSICMASTER and through their generous support, we have produced all of the WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 INDUSTRY AWARDS and all of the lucky recipients have them in their possession.
And now (drumroll please ...) here are your WWRS 2020 INDUSTRY AWARD WINNERS courtesy of MUSICMASTER and ALL ACCESS!
MUSICMASTER MASTER HUMANITARIANS OF THE YEAR - STATION/COMPANY
Across the nation, radio continues to positively impact our communities - bringing people together not just for news and entertainment, but at times, to make a difference. MUSICMASTER is proud to recognize both an organization and an individual that have shown extraordinary commitment and creativity in uniting listeners to support communities and individuals in need.
KPRI/SAN DIEGO
>>KSON/SAN DIEGO
WSOU/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
SAGA COMMUNICATIONS
UNIVISION
MUSICMASTER MASTER HUMANITARIANS OF THE YEAR - INDIVIDUAL
DAVID SAFAR, Managing Dir., KCMP/MINNEAPOLIS
>>ELLEN K, Mornings, KOST/LOS ANGELES
JEFF KATZ, Afternoons, WRVA/RICHMOND
MARK PENNINGTON, former PD, WRIF/DETROIT
RYAN SEACREST, Mornings, KIIS/LOS ANGELES
SEAN DEMERY INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARD
This "SEAN DEMERY INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARD" was created in memory of KINK/PORTLAND PD/air talent and 99X/ATLANTA APD SEAN DEMERY who passed away, September 15, 2018. This award honors his independent spirit in how he lived his life and how he programmed his stations. Please vote those men/women from any part of our industry who exemplify that spirit.
Note: WWRS 2019 Winners JIM McGUINN & JOE RAINEY are ineligible to win this year in this category.
Radio
GENE SANDBLOOM, OM/PD, KINK/PORTLAND, OR
LAURA DUNCAN, PD WGBJ/FT. WAYNE, WTTS/BLOOMINGTON, IN
MIKE KAPLAN, PD WNYL/NEW YORK, ENTERCOM Alt Format Captain
>>RANDY MALLOY, Owner/GM, WWCD/COLUMBUS, OH
ROY LAUGHLIN, President, 3rd SCREEN, INC.
Records
BRETT GREENBERG, Nat'l Dir. Alt/Active Rock Promo, EPITAPH RECORDS
DANNY BUCH, SVP/Promotion, Artist Development, THE ORCHARD
David Dyer, SVP/Promotion, Warner Records
MARNI HALPERN, SVP/Promotion, CAROLINE RECORDS
>>RICK SACKHEIM, EVP & GM, EPIC RECORDS
ALL ACCESS WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT 2020 LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
This new award is open to anyone living or dead, who has given beyond measure to our industry.
ED CHRISTIAN, Pres. & CEO, SAGA COMMUNICATIONS
KEVIN WEATHERLY, SVP/Programming, ENTERCOM
>>MIKE McVAY, President, McVAY MEDIA
REGGIE ROUSE, VP/Urban Programming, ENTERCOM and PD, WVEE/ATLANTA
RICHARD PALMESE, President, PALMESE ENTERTAINMENT
RIA's RISING STARS FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS
LEXI HARGESHEIMER
APPALACHIAN STATE UNIVERSITY
PD WASU/BOONE, NC
On-Air Talent, WNKS (KISS 95.1/CHARLOTTE)
MADDIE KEENAN
Broadcast and Media Production Major
WESTMINSTER COLLEGE, NEW WILMINGTON, PA
WILNIR LOUIS
SEATON HALL UNIVERSITY
Station Manager
WSOU/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
RADIO INDUSTRY
Radio Company Of The Year
Note: WWRS 2019 Winner iHEARTMEDIA is ineligible to win this year in this category.
ALPHA MEDIA
CUMULUS MEDIA
>>ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS
HUBBARD BROADCASTING
TOWNSQUARE MEDIA
Radio Company Exec
Note: WWRS 2019 Winner MARY BERNER (CUMULUS MEDIA) is ineligible to win this year in this category.
DAVID FIELD, CEO, ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS
DUKE WRIGHT, Pres. & CEO, MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS
ED CHRISTIAN, Pres. & CEO, Saga Communications
>>GINNY MORRIS, Chairman & CEO, HUBBARD BROADCASTING
WEEZIE KRAMER, COO, ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS
Radio Company Sr. Programmer
Note: WWRS 2019 Winner MIKE McVAY (CUMULUS MEDIA) is ineligible to win this year in this category.
BRIAN PHILIPS, EVP Content/Audience, CUMULUS MEDIA
GREG STRASSELL, SVP/Programming, HUBBARD BROADCASTING
>>PAT PAXTON, Chief Programming Officer, ENTERCOM
PHIL BECKER, EVP/Programming, ALPHA MEDIA
THEA MITCHEM, EVP/Programming, iHEARTMEDIA
Radio Company Online Exec
Note: WWRS 2019 Winner Chris Williams (iHeartradio) is ineligible to win this year in this category.
ERNIE MARTINEZ, Nat'l Dir./Digital Content, ALPHA MEDIA
JACOB LESHAA, Digital Engagement Manager, BONNEVILLE/SAN FRANCICO
>>JD CROWLEY, Chief Digital Officer, ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS
JEREMY SINON, VP/Digital Strategy, HUBBARD RADIO
OTIS HART, Senior Strategy Manager, NPR MUSIC
Station Of The Year
Note: WWRS 2019 Winner KIIS/LOS ANGELES is ineligible to win this year in this category.
KLUC/LAS VEGAS
>>KRBE/HOUSTON
KSON/SAN DIEGO
WUSL/PHILADELPHIA
WWWQ/ATLANTA
Station Exec
Note: WWRS 2019 Winner KELLY KIBLER (iHEARTMEDIA) is ineligible to win this year in this category.
BENNETT ZIER, SVP/Market Mgr., ENTERCOM/NORFOLK & RICHMOND
CARL GARDNER, VP/Market Mgr., BONNEVILLE/SAN FRANCISCO
DONNA BAKER, Regional VP/Market Manager, CUMULUS/KANSAS CITY
SEAN SHANNON, VP/Market Mgr., CUMULUS/ATLANTA
>>SUSAN LARKIN, Regional Pres., ENTERCOM/NEW YORK CITY
Station Programmer
Note: WWRS 2019 Winner Troy Hanson (WKQX/CHICAGO) is ineligible to win this year in this category.
J.B. KING, PD, KLUC/LAS VEGAS
>>LESLIE WHITTLE, Cumulus VP/Hot AC & PD KRBE/HOUSTON
LOUIE DIAZ, CUMULUS VP/Contemporary Music, PD WWWQ/ATLANTA
MARK ADAMS, PD KIOI & KYLD/SAN FRANCISCO
MARK ANDERSON, PD WBZZ & WDSY/PITTSBURGH
Station APD/MD
Note: WWRS 2019 Winner MATT BOSSO (WODS/BOSTON) is ineligible to win this year in this category.
>>AMANDA "ICE" HABROWSKI, APD/MD, KBFF/PORTLAND, OR
CARA HAHN, APD, WHTZ & WLTW/NEW YORK
MARCI BRAUN, APD/MD, WUSN/CHICAGO
MIKEY V, APD/MD, WXKS/BOSTON
PRISCILLA KINKAID, APD/MD, KHKS/DALLAS
Station Air Talent
Note: WWRS 2019 Winner "BROADWAY" BILL LEE (WCBS/NEW YORK) is ineligible to win this year in this category.
CHET BUCHANAN, Mornings, KLUC/LAS VEGAS
ELIZABETHANY PROGER, APD/MD/AFTERNOONS, WIHT/WASHINGTON, D.C.
KEN & DANIEL, Mornings, WUSY/CHATTANOOGA
>>KEVIN & BEAN, Mornings, KROQ/LOS ANGELES
PRESTON & STEVE, Mornings, WMMR/PHILADELPHIA
Imaging/Production
Note: WWRS 2019 Winner BENZTOWN (LOS ANGELES) is ineligible to win this year in this category.
COUSIN DEKE, IHEARTRADIO/DALLAS
DAVE FERGUSON, LOOSE CANNON COMMUNICATIONS
DAVE MARSH, SPLAT! IMAGING/WASHINGTON, D.C.
>>JAKE KAPLAN, KAMP/LOS ANGELES
MIX GROUP/MIAMI
Voiceover
Note: WWRS 2019 Winner RACHEL McGRATH (ATLANTA, GA) is ineligible to win this year in this category.
>>ANN DeWIG, ANN DeWIG PRODUCTIONS, LTD./PHOENIX
JOE CIPRIANO, JOE CIPRIANO PROMOS/LOS ANGELES
MIKE MCKAY, MIKE MCKAY VO/HOUSTON
PAT GARRETT, PAT GARRETT CREATIVE, HARWOOD, MD
STEVE STONE, STEVE STONE CREATIVE PRODUCTIONS
Online Presence
Note: WWRS 2019 Winner WHTZ/NEW YORK (Z100.IHEART.COM) is ineligible to win this year in this category.
>>KIIS (KIISFM.IHEART.COM)/LOS ANGELES
KSON (KSON.RADIO.COM)/SAN DIEGO
WUSY (US101COUNTRY.RADIO.COM)/CHATTANOOGA
WWWQ (WWW.Q997ATLANTA.COM)/ATLANTA
WXKS (KISS108.IHEART.COM)/BOSTON
Consultant Of The Year
Note: WWRS 2019 Winner FRED JACOBS (JACOBS MEDIA) is ineligible to win this year in this category.
ANGELA PERELLI, ANGELA PERELLI COACHING, LOS ANGELES
JOEL RAAB, JOEL RAAB ASSOCIATES, NASHVILLE
>>MIKE McVAY, PRESIDENT, MCVAY MEDIA, CLEVELAND
PAIGE NIENABER, CPR PROMOTIONS, SCANDIA, MN
TONY GRAY, GRAY COMMUNICATIONS, CHICAGO
MUSIC INDUSTRY
Major Label of the Year
Note: WWRS 2019 Winner ATLANTIC RECORDS is ineligible to win this year in this category.
CAPITOL RECORDS
COLUMBIA RECORDS
ELEKTRA MUSIC GROUP
>>REPUBLIC RECORDS
WARNER RECORDS
Indie Label Of The Year
Note: WWRS 2019 Winner RED MUSIC is ineligible to win this year in this category.
BROKEN BOW RECORDS
>>GLASSNOTE MUSIC
MOM + POP RECORDS
SUB POP RECORDS
THIRTY TIGERS RECORDS
Major Label Exec Of The Year
Note: WWRS 2019 Winner LEE LEIPSNER (COLUMBIA) is ineligible to win this year in this category.
ANDREA GANIS, President/Promotions, ATLANTIC RECORDS
>>CHRIS LOPES, EVP/Promotion, INTERSCOPE RECORDS
GEO BIVINS, SVP/Urban Promotion, RCA RECORDs
LUCAS ROMEO, VP/Top 40 Promotion, REPUBLIC RECORDS
NICKI FARAG, EVP/Head Of Promotion, DEF JAM RECORDS
Indie Label Exec Of The Year
Note: WWRS 2019 Winner Brent Battles (Red Music) is ineligible to win this year in this category.
CHRISTOPHER BROWN, Sr. Nat’l Dir./Promotion, THE ORCHARD
DAVID JACOBS, GM, MOM + POP RECORDS
>>DANIEL GLASS, President, GLASSNOTE MUSIC
JILL WEINDORF, SVP/Radio & Video Promotion, CONCORD MUSIC GROUP
JON LOBA, EVP, BROKEN BOW RECORDS
Major Artist Of The Year
Note: WWRS 2019 Winner ARIANA GRANDE (REPUBLIC RECORDS) is ineligible to win this year in this category.
>>BILLIE EILISH (INTERSCOPE RECORDS)
DAN + SHAY (WARNER RECORDS/NASHVILLE)
LIZZO (ATLANTIC RECORDS)
PANIC! AT THE DISCO (ELEKTA MUSIC GROUP)
POST MALONE (REPUBLIC RECORDS)
Indie Artist Of The Year
Note: WWRS 2019 Winner LOVELYTHEBAND (RED MUSIC) is ineligible to win this year in this category.
>>ALICE MERTON (MOM + POP RECORDS)
BIG THIEF (4AD/BEGGARS)
BON IVER (JAGJAGUWAR RECORDS)
LAUV (LAUV/AWAL)
YOLA (EASY EYE SOUND)
And check out the faces of all of our WWRS 2020 INDUSTRY AWARDS, here!
