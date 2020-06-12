Smith

NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH wrote a column for THE HILL that uses the BLACK LIVES MATTER protests to reiterate the organization's position that CONGRESS should restore the tax certificate program to encourage minority media ownership.

Citing the killings of BREONNA TAYLOR, GEORGE FLOYD, AHMAUD ARBERY, and RAYSHARD BROOKS and the protests that have ensued, SMITH, expressing pride in broadcast news coverage of the protests ("chronicling the first draft of history"), wrote that "this historic moment provides an opportunity for public policymakers and prominent media executives to address another systemic challenge: the woefully low percentage of communications outlets that are owned by people of color."

Pointing to the issue of access to capital as a reason for the paucity of minority ownership, SMITH offered a revival of the Diversity Tax Certificate Program, in effect in 1978-1995, as an answer, encouraging station sales to minority purchasers. SMITH called on Congress and the Senate to pass the Expanding Broadcast Ownership Opportunities Act as "a critical step in creating a more diverse broadcasting industry."

Read SMITH's column here.

