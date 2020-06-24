Featuring System Of A Down Lead Singer/Political Activist Serj Tankian

LIVE NATION PRODUCTIONS has announced its latest documentary, "Truth To Power," which will debut at the CANNES VIRTUAL MARKET this week. The film will feature activist SERJ TANKIAN, the GRAMMY-winning lead singer of SYSTEM OF A DOWN.

The documentary is directed by director/writer/producer GARIN HOVANNISIAN and chronicles TANKIAN's role in inspiring the massive peaceful protests of 2018’s VELVET REVOLUTION in his native ARMENIA which successfully ousted an oligarchic regime.

"Truth To Power" also includes appearances by SYSTEM OF A DOWN band members JOHN DOLMAYAN and SHAVO ODADJIAN, the band’s manager DAVID "BENO' BENVENISTE, filmmaker/journalist CARLA GARAPEDIAN, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's TOM MORELLO, and famed record producer RICK RUBIN Rubin.

Check out the trailer here.

