Three Times Daily

AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA's MARKETPLACE is partnering with WESTWOOD ONE for a new three-times-daily one-minute economic news feature for commercial radio syndication, podcasts, and smart speakers. "MARKETPLACE MINUTE" will be offered in mornings, middays, and afternoons on weekdays for WESTWOOD ONE NEWS affiliates, as a podcast, and as an AMAZON ALEXA flash briefing.

“Now more than ever, it’s clear every American needs to understand the economic realities we face,” said MARKETPLACE SVP/GM DEBORAH CLARK. “This partnership will help us realize our mission of raising the economic intelligence of the country by bringing new audiences to our storytelling. We’re in a critical time for smart, nonpartisan, solutions-based journalism, and we want to reach audiences where they are. To that end, commercial radio is a logical distribution extension.”

“MARKETPLACE is one of the most respected names in business news, and we are honored to partner with them to support their important work,” said WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES. “With crisp radio segments and easily accessible podcasts and flash briefings, our audience of more than 250 million monthly listeners can quickly access relevant and actionable news to help make smart financial decisions.”

