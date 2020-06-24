Sold

AZTEC CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC. is selling Tropical WHAT-A-W260CZ (LA KALLE 99.9)/PHILADELPHIA to VICTOR MARTINEZ and MATTHEW BRACCILI's VM BROADCASTING LLC for $1.5 million ($200,000 down, $1.3 million in a promissory note) plus a time brokerage agreement before closing. MARTINEZ also owns Tropical WEST-A-W258BM/EASTON, PA-WHOL-A-W295CR/ALLENTOWN, PA (MEGA 99.5).

In other filings with the FCC, ADOLFO DELEON is assigning his 50% interest in LAZO MEDIA, LLC, licensee of Regional Mexican WOXY (LA MEGA 97.7)/MASON-CINCINNATI, OH and Regional Mexican WVKO-F (LA MEGA 103.1)/JOHNSTOWN-COLUMBUS, OH, to partner REGAL INTERNATIONAL LLC (which goes from 50% to 85%) and CLAUDIA DELEON (0% to 15%) for $1 consideration.

HOPE CHAPEL, INC., d/b/a CALVARY CHAPEL NORTH STAR, is selling low power FM KDFI-LP/FAIRBANKS, AK to BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH OF FAIRBANKS for $12,000 (fair market value of the station's assets).

And WILLIAM JEWELL COLLEGE has requested a Silent STA for KWJC/LIBERTY, MO due to a loss of programming.

