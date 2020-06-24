Ji Suk Yi

NEXSTAR News-Talk WGN-A/CHICAGO evening host JI SUK YI is moving to NEXSTAR's new national TV news service NEWS NATION as morning breaking news anchor on NEWSNATIONNOW.COM and the NEWSNATIONNOW app, reports ROBERTFEDER.COM.

YI, a former reporter for the CHICAGO SUN-TIMES and ABC O&O WLS-TV, joined WGN in 2019 and took over the evening show in MARCH; her last WGN evening show will be the JULY 10th edition. NEWS NATION is preparing a SEPTEMBER 1st launch with a three-hour nightly newscast on sister WGN AMERICA along with around-the-clock online and app streaming.

