New Flagship

VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY football and men's basketball will air on CROMWELL MEDIA's Classic Hits WQZQ-A-W227DC-W270BK (CLASSIC HITS 93.3)/NASHVILLE starting with the 2020-21 season.

CLASSIC HITS 93.3 will be the flagship for football and men's basketball, while Sports WPRT (102.5 THE GAME) and Sports WBUZ-HD3-W235BW (ESPN 94.9) will air daily COMMODORES updates, weekly broadcasts with play-by-play voice JOE FISHER, and "THIS WEEK IN VANDERBILT HISTORY" features. The COMMODORES were previously heard on crosstown iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WLAC-A-W252CM (TALKRADIO 98.3 & 1510).

“This partnership has been several months in the making, and we’re very pleased to be making this transition to bring VANDERBILT Athletics to even more fans and followers in the MIDDLE TENNESSEE area and beyond,” said VANDERBILT Vice Chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs and Athletic Dir. CANDICE LEE.

“We couldn’t be more excited about our new partnership with VANDERBILT,” said CROMWELL MEDIA/NASHVILLE VP/Market Mgr. DENNIS GWIADZON. “VANDERBILT’s invaluable connection to our community lines up perfectly with how we want to represent local sports and the SEC in NASHVILLE.”

CROMWELL MEDIA owner BAYARD (BUD) WALTERS added, “As the local owner of CROMWELL MEDIA, I’m glad we can formally be the flagship for VANDERBILT football and basketball. We have always supported VANDERBILT students and sports. We want this association to be overall great for NASHVILLE.”

