Budget Woes

LANSING COMMUNITY COLLEGE noncommercial Variety WLNZ (LCC RADIO 89.7)/LANSING, MI will not be going off the air on JUNE 30th after all, reports LANSING CITY PULSE, as the school's President Dr. BRENT KNIGHT said in a meeting on MONDAY (6/22) that the station "will not go dark under any circumstances."

The school defunded the radio operation (NET NEWS 6/18) in its new budget, which takes effect JULY 1st, and how the station will be able to continue was not addressed other than that KNIGHT referenced "several options" for moving forward. A citizen's group dedicated to saving the station has been formed as well. The station has been running on automation since the campus was closed on MARCH 18th.

« see more Net News