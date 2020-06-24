-
Lansing Community College Pres. Says School Won't Take WLNZ/Lansing, MI Dark Despite Defunding
June 24, 2020 at 5:50 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
LANSING COMMUNITY COLLEGE noncommercial Variety WLNZ (LCC RADIO 89.7)/LANSING, MI will not be going off the air on JUNE 30th after all, reports LANSING CITY PULSE, as the school's President Dr. BRENT KNIGHT said in a meeting on MONDAY (6/22) that the station "will not go dark under any circumstances."
The school defunded the radio operation (NET NEWS 6/18) in its new budget, which takes effect JULY 1st, and how the station will be able to continue was not addressed other than that KNIGHT referenced "several options" for moving forward. A citizen's group dedicated to saving the station has been formed as well. The station has been running on automation since the campus was closed on MARCH 18th.
-