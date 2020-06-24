Joe Wowk

SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA has hired JOE WOWK as its new Market Manager of its four STATE COLLEGE, PA radio stations and media company. The cluster includes Top 40 WBHV (B94.5), Hot AC WZWW (95.3 3WZ), Classic Hits WOWY and Classic Country WLEJ (BIGFOOT COUNTRY LEGENDS 98.7).

WOWK spent the last seven years with DEALER WORLD, an automotive-centered advertising agency in LEHIGHTON PA, where he was VP/Broadcast Media Operations. WOWK is the PA announcer for the AHL's LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS (NHL's PHILADELPHIA FLYERS affiliate) and has an audio production and voice tracking business.

7MM's COO JIM LOFTUS said, "We knew JOE WOWK as a really professional media executive, doing business with SEVEN MOUNTAINS in several of our markets, but it was our years of listening to 'WILD JOE' on the radio that made him the perfect fit to join our leadership team as our STATE COLLEGE Market Manager."

