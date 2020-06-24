Pay Cuts Ending

In a memo to the company's staff, ENTERCOM Pres./CEO DAVID FIELD said that the company is restoring full salary for employees starting with the JULY 25th paycheck.

In the memo, FIELD said that despite the company's pandemic-related "dramatic decline in revenues," and "While our nation and our economy are not yet out of the woods, I am pleased to announce that we will resume normal salaries beginning next month."

He noted that other companies have announced that their pay cuts will be in place for the rest of the year, but he termed ENTERCOM's action "an important expression of how much we value and appreciate our team and a statement of confidence in our future growth and the opportunities that lie ahead."

He also noted that "advertising has improved significantly in recent weeks since bottoming out in APRIL and we are cautiously optimistic about the months ahead." However, FIELD said that ENTERCOM "will continue with the other cost-saving measures already taken through the remainder of the year to offset a portion of the lost revenues."

