More New Shows

This week's new iHEARTRADIO Original Podcasts include the podcast version of a celebrity-hosted EMMY-nominated FACEBOOK Watch video series and an inspirational show for female entrepreneurs.

The new podcasts include "RED TABLE TALK," hosted by JADA PINKETT-SMITH, daughter WILLOW SMITH, and mother ADRIENNE BANFIELD NORRIS, a 2019 Daytime EMMY nominee airing on FACEBOOK Watch since 2018, and "MADE BY WOMEN," produced by the SENECA WOMAN PODCAST NETWORK and hosted by KIM AZZARELLI and SHARON BOWEN.

The iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK is also launching a second season of JAKE BRENNAN's "27 CLUB," the podcast about musicians who died young.

