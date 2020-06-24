From Tracy Johnson

Consultant TRACY JOHNSON shares, "One of the first questions I get from radio management and personalities is, 'How much music should the morning show play?' This is almost always followed by, 'How long should breaks be?' Break length is an important decision for every radio show.

"But finding the perfect combination of talk content on a music station is difficult because it’s not a scientific task. There’s no standard answer, nor is there a formula that applies to every station. That’s like asking how long a song should be. Should it be 2 minutes, as in many hits from the early 60s? Or 8 minutes, as in Stairway to Heaven? Art doesn’t fit neatly into a box. Should a movie be longer than three hours? Or shorter than two? How many episodes should a mini-series contain? Or how many pages should be in a book?

"The answer: It depends! There are many variables to consider."

