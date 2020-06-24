Lawsuit

One of the divisions under the U.S. AGENCY FOR GLOBAL MEDIA is suing the agency's new CEO MICHAEL PACK over the firing of its leadership.

THE NEW YORK TIMES reports that the OPEN TECHNOLOGY FUND, whose chief LIBBY LIU was among the executives fired by PACK in a purge of division leaders and board members (NET NEWS 6/18), and three of its former board members filed the lawsuit in U.S. DISTRICT COURT for the DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA to challenge PACK's legal authority to fire any of its staff or governing board members. PACK's appointment to run the umbrella agency overseeing the fund as well as RADIO FREE EUROPE/RADIO LIBERTY, RADIO FREE ASIA, the OFFICE OF CUBA BROADCASTING, and the MIDDLE EAST BROADCASTING NETWORK, was met with concern by Democrats and others that the conservative filmmaker and associate of STEVE BANNON appointed by President TRUMP would turn the agencies into partisan outlets disseminating TRUMP administration messages. LIU had submitted her resignation before PACK took control bur had planned to leave in mid-JULY, but PACK had her fired immediately.

PACK's move has drawn more consternation from Senate Democrats, with FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE Ranking Member BOB MENENDEZ (D-NJ) requesting a review by the STATE DEPARTMENT Inspector General's office.

