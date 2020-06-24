New Show

FOX SOUL, iHEARTMEDIA, and MOTOWN RECORDS have partnered to produce “MOTOWN COUNTDOWN WITH iHEARTRADIO’S ANGELA YEE.” She';s the co-host of iHEARTMEDIA/PREMIERE NETWORKS nationally syndicated, THE BREAKFAST CLUB.

The live four-part limited series will broadcast on FOXSOUl.tv each TUESDAY in JULY at 10p (ET). It will debut on JULY 7th. Each 30-minute episode will contain one countdown of the “top 5 current torchbearers” in a specific category.

The series premiere will focus on Hip-Hop’s best. The second installment will highlight the most impactful songs to encourage change and revolution.

The third will discuss Singer/Writer/Producer/Music executive ANDRE HARRELL’s-inspired hits, and the final will consider MOTOWN songs throughout the decades. Notable producers and artists will join host YEE to talk about the music.

FOX SOUL Head of Programming JAMES DUBOSE said, “As we continue to grow FOX SOUL into the premier destination for black culture content, being able to partner with iHEART and MOTOWN to bring this series to the community is the definition of black excellence and I couldn’t be more excited.”

ANGELA YEE added, “I’m excited to bring this new series to our listeners and talk and debate with top artists and industry icons about these leading music genres during this countdown – from today’s Hip Hop to inspiring MOTOWN hits that have influenced the music scene throughout many decades.”

MOTOWN GM MARC BYERS said, “MOTOWN RECORDS is honored to partner with FOX SOUL and IHEARTRADIO for the launch of “MOTOWN COUNTDOWN WITH iHEARTRADIO’S ANGELA YEE.” The history OF MOTOWN has always been to push the culture and be the voice of Young America.

The program will be Executive Produced in a joint effort by FOX SOUl’s JAMES DUBOSE, MOTOWN RECORDS MARC BYERS and iHEARTMEDIA Division EVP/Programming THEA MITCHEM.

