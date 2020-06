Cohen (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

ANDY COHEN's SIRIUSXM channel RADIO ANDY will become a commercial-free music channel for this weekend to celebrate Pride. "ANDY COHEN'S PRIDE RADIO" will take over RADIO ANDY's channel starting FRIDAY at 5p (ET) through SUNDAY.

COHEN said, “We’re giving you a delicious soundtrack for Pride weekend, courtesy of an incredible, eclectic group of performers. I can’t wait to hear what’s on everybody’s playlist.”

Celebrity guest DJs will include JIM PARSONS, OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN, BARRY MANILOW, MATT BOMER, PARIS HILTON, ERIKA JAYNE, ADAM RIPPON, KELLY OSBOURNE, MARGARET CHO, JAKE SHEARS, CHARLIE CARVER, JONATHAN BENNETT and KRISTIN CHENOWETH. RADIO ANDY hosts will also offer DJ hours.

