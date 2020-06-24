Perrault (Photo: LinkedIn)

SB NATION RADIO "PUSHING THE ODDS" host MATT PERRAULT will be off the air while recovering from contracting the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS.

In a post to social media, the LAS VEGAS-based PERRAULT, who had previously reported that his wife, a dental hygienist, and daughter had tested positive, said that he began to show symptoms on SUNDAY night and is "doing OK" with mild symptoms so far. His wife and daughter "are nearly recovered fully," PERRAULT wrote, adding that while he "won't be on air for a while," the network gave him "the time to get better without even blinking."

