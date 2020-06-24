Carter

Former WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC VP/A&R TRAVIS CARTER joins the team at the management arm of NASHVILLE-based BIG LOUD, effective immediately. He comes aboard as the day-to-day manager for BIG LOUD’s newest artist signee, BEN BURGESS (NET NEWS 5/29), as well as A&R Consultant for the company’s label division.

Prior to joining WARNER CHAPPELL, CARTER worked at LOVE MONKEY MUSIC and SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT. In his previous publishing role, he has been working with BURGESS since 2015.

“I have BEN BURGESS to thank for introducing us to TRAVIS,” said BIG LOUD Partner/CEO SETH ENGLAND. “From pitching ‘Whiskey Glasses’ [co-written by BURGESS] at the start, we’ve gotten a chance to work with him firsthand for a few years now with BEN, and he’s proven himself to be a perfect addition to our management team. TRAVIS also has a great ear and his instincts are spot-on. He’s going to be a strong asset to our growing A&R division.”

Congratulate him here.

« see more Net News