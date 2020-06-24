July 9

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WRVW (107.5 THE RIVER)/NASHVILLE today announced the lineup for "River Under Your Rooftop," a virtual music festival taking place JULY 9, featuring performances from hitmakers LEWIS CAPALDI, FINNEAS, JOJO, TONES AND I, AJR, OLIVIA O'BRIEN, ALEC BENJAMIN and JXDN, with more to be announced.

The concert series, formerly known as "River On A Rooftop," is getting a makeover, necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will broadcast live on the station's INSTAGRAM page @1075theriver, and each artist will participate in a small virtual meet and greet directly after their performance.

PD JONATHAN SHUFORD said, "For the last five years, our "River On The Rooftop" concert series has been synonymous with summers in NASHVILLE. We take the health and safety of our listeners very seriously, and unfortunately found it best to cancel the series in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we're very proud to be able to bring together this group of talented artists to our listeners' living rooms, using the power of music to create togetherness even when we're physically apart."

For more information, visit 1075theriver.com.

