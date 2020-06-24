New Show

STARNES MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KWAM-A-W300DE/MEMPHIS is launching a second nationally-syndicated show with the introduction of a weekly show hosted by writer, Republican strategist, and former CALIFORNIA REPUBLICAN PARTY spokeswoman JENNIFER KERNS. "ALL-AMERICAN RADIO WITH JENNIFER KERNS" debuts SUNDAY (6/28) at 5p (CT).

“JEN is one of the top conservative writers in AMERICA today, and her ability to connect the dots for her audience is going to lend itself well to talk radio,” said STARNES MEDIA GROUP founder and syndicated host TODD STARNES. “She is a champion for conservative causes who has won millions of votes across AMERICA. Her unafraid, outspoken, yet down-to-earth style is going to endear her to our listeners in MEMPHIS.”

Find out more about affiliation from DALTON GLASSCOCK at dalton@starnesmediagroup.com.

