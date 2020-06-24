Rowe (Photo: Emma Golden)

Singer/songwriter JORDAN ROWE has been signed to a joint-publishing deal with ASHLEY GORLEY’s TAPE ROOM MUSIC and RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS. ROWE has also signed with CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY, and with RIVER HOUSE’s ZEBB LUSTER for management.

A GEORGIA native and graduate of the UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA’s music business program, ROWE moved to NASHVILLE in 2019 and released his self-titled debut EP one month later. He went on to open tours for CHRIS JANSON and LUKE COMBS.

“One of my favorite Bible verses is Proverbs 16:9, which says, ‘The heart of man plans his way, but the LORD establishes his steps,’” said ROWE. “This is my first big step since moving to NASHVILLE, and I’m thankful I get to take it with a team that already feels like family."

