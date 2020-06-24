Podcast Coming

VICE MEDIA GROUP is bringing VICE NEWS to iHEARTMEDIA's podcast network with "VICE NEWS REPORTS," a weekly investigative news podcast coming this FALL, co-produced with iHEARTRADIO. The arrangement includes a first-look option for iHEARTMEDIA to produce additional VICE podcasts.

“At VICE NEWS we provide a comprehensive look at complex news issues by reporting where others do not, and amplifying voices that are going unheard,” said VICE MEDIA GROUP Pres./Global News and Entertainment JESSE ANGELO. “Audio allows us to go further; the medium lets us dive into the nuance and involve the audience in intimate ways that cannot be achieved with video. We are excited to explore this even more with ‘VICE NEWS REPORTS’ and iHEARTRADIO.”

“With today’s busy schedules, listeners are always looking for engaging content, especially on global critical topics of interest,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “We are excited to launch this new investigative series with VICE, keeping listeners up-to-date on the latest current events, while also uncovering untold truths in today’s tumultuous climate.”

