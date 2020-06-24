Rearrangement

COX MEDIA GROUP is moving the News-Talk format of WDBO-F (NEWS 96.5)/ORLANDO back to its former AM 580 frequency with the addition of translator W297BB at 107.3 FM and is flipping the full-power 96.5 FM slot to Spanish Hot AC as ÉXITOS 96.5 FM on MONDAY (6/29). The move is a swap of sorts, with the Spanish Hot AC format having been airing on WCFB-HD2-W297BB as "107.3 SOLO EXITOS" since 2016. As for 580 AM, the station will drop its Sports format, branded ESPN 580, to make way for the News-Talk format's return to its former longtime dial position.

Sister Top 40 WPYO (POWER 95.3) host ESTEE MARTIN will serve as Dir. of Branding and Programming for the new station. MARTIN said, “I'm excited and honored to be a part of something new and historic for the CENTRAL FLORIDA Hispanic community, Ahora con más música y más variedad para la comunidad Hispana.”

While the move is a substantial downgrade on FM for the News-Talk format, CMG's press release stressed the strength of the AM signal and the station's availability on digital platforms online. "WDBO continues to be CENTRAL FLORIDA's home for news, weather, and traffic,” said WDBO Dir. of Branding and Programming KEITH MEMOLY. “With this move, the best news team in the business will be able to serve the ORLANDO community on multiple platforms.”

“With two dominant TV stations, six radio brands, and various digital platforms, COX MEDIA GROUP ORLANDO delivers the largest audience in CENTRAL FLORIDA,” added VP/GM JASON MEDER. “This move strengthens our portfolio of radio brands and reflects our commitment to serving the diverse community of audiences and advertisers in the market.”

