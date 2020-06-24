Voter Data

ENTERCOM has signed up with analytics company DEEP ROOT to use its data for targeting voter segments with advertising, offering additional targeting capabilities for agencies, advocacy groups, and political campaigns.

“Expansive reach and national scale allow radio and digital audio to serve as a reliable platform for brands and political campaigns to reach engaged consumers. Now more than ever, it is our responsibility to support these advertising partners with increased targeting to accomplish their specific goals,” said ENTERCOM VP/Data and Analytics DAN MCKINNEY. “Partnering with DEEP ROOT will allow us to better serve our trusted partners and enhance their capabilities when leveraging our audio assets to reach voters nationally and locally.”

“DEEP ROOT has invested heavily in building best-in-class audiences for corporate reputation, public affairs, issue advocacy, and political advertisers. We are excited to partner with ENTERCOM to power audience-based advertising across all of their broadcast and digital audio assets,” said DEEP ROOT CRO DAVID SEAWRIGHT. “This partnership will allow agencies and advertisers to leverage DEEP ROOT’s premium audiences in new ways and will elevate their targeting capabilities across an immensely valuable media type.”

« see more Net News