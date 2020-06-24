Bandsintown Virtual Tour Coming

The live streaming and concert discovery platform BANDSINTOWN is joining forces with NUCLEAR BLAST metalcore band SUICIDE SILENCE for a virtual world tour. In 39 specially selected cities around the world, the band will play unique sets at scheduled times from JULY 2nd to JULY 30th. The shows will be geofenced for ticketed fans and will include a high-quality, 90-minute, multi-camera livestream performance.

BANDSINTOWN Managing Partner FABRICE SERGENT said, “We’ve provided the band and label with marketing support and feel this is a wonderful example of what bands can do with the right information, creativity, and willingness to experiment. Livestreaming can be more than just going live for free on a platform. It can be a multifaceted, extremely engaging yet intimate experience.”

SUICIDE SILENCE guitarist MARK HEYLMUN said, "We're only a week away from delivering these unique virtual experiences to our favorite markets around the world! We'd like to give a special thanks to NUCLEAR BLAST RECORDS, BANDSINTOWN and all of the companies & individuals that have helped us put this all together. The comedic sketches we've been working on have been quite entertaining and we're very much looking forward to launching this SUICIDE SILENCE TV presentation to the masses. This goes much further than your typical livestream and we're amped to melt your ‘virtual’ faces off with something completely new & different!"

For more on the tour dates, check out SUICIDE SILENCE’s virtual tour website.

