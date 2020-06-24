Fabian Alsultany

BITFURY SURROUND has brought on music and tech executive FABIAN ALSULTANY as its first NORTH AMERICAN hire.

ALSULTANY will be runny operations from LOS ANGELES and will work with SURROUND’s BERLIN-based team to lay the groundwork for a new approach to music rights management and creativity in the US and CANADA. SURROUND is the music and entertainment arm of BITFURY, the AMSTERDAM-based innovative global technology company.

ALSULTANY’s most recently served as Director of Business Development for the blockchain platform RCHAIN COOPERATIVE and was also VP/Programming for WANDERLUST FESTIVALS.

“I’m excited to join BITFURY SURROUND. As the company’s first US hire, I’ll be leading all NORTH AMERICAN initiatives as Director of Business Development NORTH AMERICA,” said ALSULTANY. “Our platform will significantly change the way artists and their teams get paid. The market for music, videos, tickets, stems, digital collectibles, and digital assets is receiving a significant upgrade. BITFURY SURROUND will allow the creative forces in the entertainment industry to maximize revenue and ensure payment distribution in an innovative manner. The software stack and marketplace we are creating will be a game-changer to everyone in the music and entertainment ecosystem.”

“FABIAN will play a crucial role in guiding our strategy in NORTH AMERICA, a key market for SURROUND,” said SURROUND CEO/co-Founder STEFAN SCHULZ. “His expertise in music and blockchain will prove invaluable as we roll out what we believe will be a transformative technology for music creators and stakeholders.”

