New Space For House Music

BEATPORT has expanded its deep genre classifications with the launch of Organic House/Downtempo. Cultivated by acts such as SABO, BLOND:ISH, BRITTA ARNOLD, SHAWNI, BEDOUIN, NICOLA CRUZ, OLIVER KOLETZKI, LAZARUSMAN, NAMITO, AMONITA, BEHROUZ, OONA DAHL, AMINE K, MIRA, ACID PAULI, M.A.N.D.Y., DAMIAN LAZARUS, YOKOO, KMLN, PACHANGA BOYS, MONOLINK, this new dance music category has emerged from desert-dwelling parties to a place of global fandom for its own space on the electronic music destination site.

"We are thrilled to give the extra visibility to this music through the creation of the Organic House/Downtempo genre classification," said BEATPORT Head Of Curation RAPHAEL PUJOL. "This uniquesound was scattered over 3 or 4 genres and made it very difficult for customers to find the music they love, and to give the amount of exposure they deserve to labels and artists."

