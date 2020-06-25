Special

SIRIUSXM BUSINESS RADIO's "WHARTON BUSINESS DAILY" is offering a special episode looking at the challenges faced by the food industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, with three prominent TV hosts on the panel.

"The Business of Food During a Pandemic," airing TODAY (6/25) 10a-noon (ET) with a rebroadcast at 8p, will be moderated by host DAN LONEY with panelists including celebrity chef and TV host ANDREW ZIMMERN, chef and FOOD NETWORK host CURTIS STONE, "BAR RESCUE" host JON TAFFER, KELLOGG CEO STEVE CAHILLANE, PEPSICO Pres./Foodservice ANNE FINK, PERDUE Pres. MARK MCKAY, and BEYOND MEAT Co-Founder BRENT TAYLOR.

