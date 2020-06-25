Lotta Great Ideas Here

ALL ACCESS is very pleased to team up with our friends at NUVOODOO for a free webinar, WEDNESDAY, JULY 8th at 1p (ET)/10a (PT) for 'Marketing In The New Abnormal.'

Here is what's our 'new abnormal' is like:

Protests in the street.

COVID-19 in the air.

A widening political divide.

An economy giving mixed signals.

Your listeners navigating their new reality.

Welcome to marketing in the new abnormal.

NUVOODOO is hard at work on its RATINGS PROSPECTS STUDY XVI. With over 3,700 radio listeners, ages 14-54, across all PPM markets interviewed, they gave us a sneak peak of one of the more timely findings. They asked study participants how different COVID-19 advertising strategies might impact their usage of a business being advertised.

For example, how would a business advertising a “No-Mask” policy as a stand against interfering with personal freedoms resonate with consumers? A plurality of females would stay away from businesses advertising such a policy, but about half the men 35-44 they interviewed say they would be attracted to a “No-mask” policy.

There was also a sharp difference of opinion between typical radio listeners and the small subset likely to carry a meter or fill out a diary. They’re saving those results for their July 8th webinar, Marketing to Ratings Respondents in the New “Abnormal.” Register for this free webinar here.

Confronting the uncertainty of the months to come will be critical to radio's survival. This FALL, advertisers and agencies will grow increasingly selective about who “gets on the buy,” and the pressure to deliver ratings will be intense. At the same time, you will be faced with budget constraints and fewer resources to get the job done.

NUVOODOO will present results from RATINGS PROSPECTS STUDY XVI, fielded in late JUNE, 2020.

First, you get a the lay of the land. How are survey-friendly listeners feeling now?

What marketing channels can provide the most bang for least buck?

What social and digital media strategies give you the best chance for reaching and influencing likely ratings participants?

What is the least amount of cash your station can offer and still entice likely ratings participants?

Are there insured prizes or prizes that sales can trade that move the needle?

What types of promotional events are listeners most likely to attend (and with what precautions)? What can you offer instead to support sales efforts for Non-Traditional Revenue?

We’ll trend and compare at-work vs. work-from-home listening and over-the-air vs. digital listening.

Then, a Q&A to answer your questions to make sure you leave armed with new knowledge and new ideas to move your stations ahead.

All of this and more data, delivered in about thirty minutes. Sign up for the free NUVOODOO webinar "Marketing In The New Normal" set for WEDNESDAY, JULY 8th at 1p (ET)/10a (PT).

You can view the webinar here or on NUVOODOO's FACEBOOK page.

