Gregg Mueller Passes

GREGG MUELLER, the longtime HONOLULU broadcasting sales executive, died TUESDAY (6/23).

MUELLER, whose career in HAWAII broadcasting spanned over 45 years, was most recently an AE for the last 15 years at the iHEARTMEDIA HONOLULU cluster; he previously served as GM at independent KIKU-TV and LSM at CBS affiliate KGMB-TV and as Dir./Marketing and Devlopment for TELEVISION COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS INC./HOTEL GUEST SERVICES CORPORATION. He also served as a board member for the HAWAII ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS for over 25 years and as Chairman of the HONOLULU JAPANESE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE and Pres. of the OLD TOWN MO'ILI'ILI BUSINESS ASSOCIATION.

iHEARTMEDIA Market Pres. CHUCK COTTON, in a letter to the cluster's staff, wrote that MUELLER "spoke like an ambassador, carried himself like a statesman, and was known as the best dressed man in HONOLULU.... GREGG was deeply loved by family, friend, customers, and co-workers. He was the best of us. He represented a generation of broadcasters who knew how to sell, serve, lead, and treat people with respect and kindness wherever he was. I was honored to know him."

