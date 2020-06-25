SioundExchange

Several leading music business organizations joined in a coalition to launch the "Fair Trade of Music" campaign to fight for the equitable treatment of music creators when their music is played around the world. Many countries currently discriminate against some non-native music creators by denying them royalties.

The coalition, which includes SOUND EXCHANGE, A2IM, AFM, FUTURE OF MUSIC, GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION, MUSIC ARTISTS COALITION, MUSIC MANAGERS FORUM, THE RECORDING ACADEMY, SAG and MUSICFIRST, was launched to ensure that fair treatment provisions are included in any new free trade agreement between the U.S. and U.K. Without national treatment provisions to ensure fair treatment, U.S. music creators lose more than $330 million in worldwide royalties every year without universal national treatment protection.

SOUNDEXCHANGE President/CEO MICHAEL HUPPE commented, "Equal treatment is fundamental to international law, and this principle should extend to all music creators, no matter where they are from, who deserve to be paid fairly for their work. Our goal is to end discrimination in the global trade of music. That should be a priority for our entire industry, including recording artists and labels on both sides of the Atlantic and around the world. The ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and U.K. present an opportunity to make significant progress toward that goal."

Last week, the U.S. organizations sent a joint letter to U.S. Trade Representative ROBERT E. LIGHTHIZER, urging him to make full national treatment for sound recordings a priority in future trade agreements, particularly in the ongoing U.S.-U.K. negotiations.

