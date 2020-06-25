Summit

VOXNEST is holding a virtual "Podcast Advertising Industry Summit" on JUNE 30th 1-3p (ET). The event will look at the growth in podcast advertising and offer insights from prominent industry experts.

The agenda includes a mid-year preview of VOXNEST's next "State of the Podcast Universe Report," with CEO FRANCESCO BASCHIERI offering trends from the first half of the year; a roundtable moderated by BASCHIERI with TARGETSPOT's DOMINICK MILANO, the RUBICON PROJECT's NINA HARVEY, KATZ DIGITAL's SCOTT PORRETTI, DAX at GLOBAL's NAOMI HANDS, and THETRADEDESK's CATHERINE PATTERSON; a panel, "Strategies to Fully Monetize your Catalog of Podcasts," with POD DIGITAL MEDIA's GARY COICHY moderating and AUDIOBOOM's STUART LAST, GLOW's AMIRA VALLIANI, ADOPTER MEDIA's GLENN RUBENSTEIN, PANDORA's MOLLY FAURD, PODSIGHTS' SARAH COTENOFF, and MEDIA CREEK's ROCKIE THOMAS participating; and a "Using Data to Succeed with Live Reads Roundtable" with MAYZIE MEDIA's AHYIANA ANGEL moderating and NIELSEN's BRUCE SUPOVITZ, reVOLVER PODCASTS' JACK HOBBS, PODSEARCH's DAVE NEWMARK, VERITONE ONE's HILARY ROSS, OXFORD ROAD's GILES MARTIN, and AD RESULTS MEDIA's MARSHALL WILLIAMS on the panel.

See the full agenda and register for free tickets by clicking here.

